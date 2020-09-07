Tablet 10 inch Android 8.1 Go,3G Unlocked Phablet with Dual sim Card Slots and Cameras,Tablet PC with WiFi,Bluetooth,GPS

Price: $89.97
Victbing V10B 10.1 Inch Android Tablet CAN replace computer,it is also a 3G phone with Dual sim card slots,lower price and great value.
Specification：
Brand : Victbing
Model : V10B
OS: Android 8.1
CPU: MTK6580 1.3GHz Quad-core high-speed processing platform
GPU: Mali 400 MP2
Storage:
RAM : 1GB DDR3
ROM: 16GB eMMC
External Memory:Support SDHC/SDXC
Display:
Screen type : IPS
Screen size : 10.1 inch
Screen Specification: Capacitive
Resolution : 1280*800
Network:
WIFI 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0
GPS
MicroUSB
2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100
Camera:
Rear Camera: 5.0MP
Front camera: 2.0MP
Media：
MIC Support/FM Support/GPS Support/G-sensor Support
Language : Multi-language
Power and Battery: Built-in 6000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery
Run Time: Up to 5 Hours
Power adapter:5V/2A
Flash: Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11
Port:
USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port
Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack
Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF Card slot
SIM Card Slot: 2 X Sim Card Slot
Package Included:
1 X Victbing 10.1 inch Android Tablet
1 X USB Cable
1 X User manual
1 X OTG cable
1 X UL certification Charger
♥ 3G Tablet Can Make and Receive Calls ♥ The Unlocked 10 inch android tablet with dual sim card slots,can make phone call and surf the internet,compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time.Size fitted for standard and supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz.(Sim cards are not include)
♥ Large Touch Screen and Great Performance ♥ The 3G unlocked tablet computer with 10 inch IPS touch screen display, android system, Quad-core CPU processor, 1GB Ram and 16GB Rom, ensures everything loads fast. Built in bluetooth, wifi, gps, dual cameras and micro sd card slot.
♥ Expanded Storgae and Dual cameras ♥ Tablet with Micro SD card slot allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. You can capture life’s moment while you want. Use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.
♥ Battery Life & Connections ♥ The 10.1 inch android tablet built in 6000mAh rechargeable battery, enjoy longer running time and standby time.About 3-4 hours for watching video,reading and writing. Victbing tablet can connect internet via Wifi, Bluetooth and Sim card. This tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 40 languages can choose. Easy to use.
♥ Reliable customer service and on-time tech support. ♥ If for whatever reason you have any issues with your product, don’t worry. please contact us at once, we will reply within 12 hours.