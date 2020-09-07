Tablet 10 inch Android 8.1 Go,3G Unlocked Phablet with Dual sim Card Slots and Cameras,Tablet PC with WiFi,Bluetooth,GPS



Victbing V10B 10.1 Inch Android Tablet CAN replace computer,it is also a 3G phone with Dual sim card slots,lower price and great value.

Specification：

Brand : Victbing

Model : V10B

OS: Android 8.1

CPU: MTK6580 1.3GHz Quad-core high-speed processing platform

GPU: Mali 400 MP2

Storage:

RAM : 1GB DDR3

ROM: 16GB eMMC

External Memory:Support SDHC/SDXC

Display:

Screen type : IPS

Screen size : 10.1 inch

Screen Specification: Capacitive

Resolution : 1280*800

Network:

WIFI 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

MicroUSB

2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100

Camera:

Rear Camera: 5.0MP

Front camera: 2.0MP

Media：

MIC Support/FM Support/GPS Support/G-sensor Support

Language : Multi-language

Power and Battery: Built-in 6000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery

Run Time: Up to 5 Hours

Power adapter:5V/2A

Flash: Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

Port:

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF Card slot

SIM Card Slot: 2 X Sim Card Slot

Package Included:

1 X Victbing 10.1 inch Android Tablet

1 X USB Cable

1 X User manual

1 X OTG cable

1 X UL certification Charger

Warranty and customer service:

Please do not hesitate to contact us immediately if any problems, we will reply within 12 hours..

♥ 3G Tablet Can Make and Receive Calls ♥ The Unlocked 10 inch android tablet with dual sim card slots,can make phone call and surf the internet,compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time.Size fitted for standard and supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz.(Sim cards are not include)

♥ Large Touch Screen and Great Performance ♥ The 3G unlocked tablet computer with 10 inch IPS touch screen display, android system, Quad-core CPU processor, 1GB Ram and 16GB Rom, ensures everything loads fast. Built in bluetooth, wifi, gps, dual cameras and micro sd card slot.

♥ Expanded Storgae and Dual cameras ♥ Tablet with Micro SD card slot allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. You can capture life’s moment while you want. Use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.

♥ Battery Life & Connections ♥ The 10.1 inch android tablet built in 6000mAh rechargeable battery, enjoy longer running time and standby time.About 3-4 hours for watching video,reading and writing. Victbing tablet can connect internet via Wifi, Bluetooth and Sim card. This tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 40 languages can choose. Easy to use.

♥ Reliable customer service and on-time tech support. ♥ If for whatever reason you have any issues with your product, don’t worry. please contact us at once, we will reply within 12 hours.