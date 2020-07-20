Tablet 10-Inch Android 10.0 – VUCATIMES 32GB ROM IPS HD Display Quad-Core Processor WiFi Bluetooth 4.2 Google Certified, Play Store Pre Installed, N10 (Green)



OS

Android 10.0 GO

CPU

Quad-core Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz-1.7GHz

WIFI

802.11b/g/n 2.4Ghz

Bluetooth

BT 4.2

Battery

6000mAh/3.7V

Display

10 inch 1280*800 pixels IPS

Unit Dimension

L24.3cm x W17.1cm x H0.93cm

Unit Weight

540g

Portable Tablet & Record Life

The 10 inch tablet is designed with a slim, exquisite workmanship, suitable for giving away and easy to carry, features 2MP front camera, which can take pictures and videos anywhere, helping you record unforgettable moments with family or friends.

Store More of Your Moments

With 32GB on board storage, micro SD/TF card extension 512GB(Not included) will ensure you store a plenty of music, videos, pictures, the huge space can hold everything, from your life performance to your favorite memories.

Meet Your Daily Life

VUCATIMES N10 tablet built-in a 6000mAh polymer battery, whatever you watching movies or videos, it will support about a day use for you.

Dark Theme&Night Mode

Android 10.0 GO new Dark theme uses true black to keep your battery alive longer, take it easy on your eyes. Open amber night mode will more comfortable viewing screen or reading text in dim light, and helps you fall asleep.

Digital Health

The tablet designed with function of Digital health, you can control usage time through setting limited times of app activity, the system will automatically lock the app if time is up, set digital ground rules enable help make healthy habits.

Family Link

Help your kids as they learn, play and explore online through connect your Google account, you can set screen time limits, view app activity, manage apps and content restrictions, which can monitor for your children remotely.

The Latest Android 10 OS: 10-inch tablet comes with the latest android 10.0 Go OS, more safety and faster than previous android 9.0 OS, at the same time, it will avoid the unexpected Ads, together with 32GB, microSD/TF extension 512GB storage(Not included) will offer you smoother experience

Powerful 64-bit Processor: The tablet adopts a quad-core 64bit processor, Cortex-A53 1.5-1.7GHz basic frequency is faster 20% than normal processor, which is enhance viewing experience greatly and easy to meet your daily use

10 Inch IPS Display&Durable Battery: VUCATIMES Android tablet equipped with a 1280×800 IPS screen which will bring you clear and comfortable feeling of watching, playing games and browsing, automatic brightness adjust is more benefit for your eyes, built-in a 6000mAh polymer battery, whatever you watching movies or reading news, support your about a day use

A Great Gift: Unit weight only 540g, lightweight and thin, easy to carry which is take it travel more convenient, bright colors, like green, purple, black, suitable give it to kids and friends as a gift

VUCATIMES Customer Service Term: We provide 12 months and lifetime passionate service for VUCATIMES products, please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any doubts and suggestions