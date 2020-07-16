Tablet 10.1 inch Android Tablet with 2GB+32GB, 3G Phone Tablets & Dual Sim Card & 2MP+ 5MP Dual Camera, Quad Core Processor, 1280×800 IPS HD Display,GPS, FM (Silver)



Price: $101.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 14:37:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Record Your Life

10.1″ features a 5 MP rear-facing camera for taking photos or shooting video. The 2 MP front-facing camera is perfect for Selfie and Skype calls with friends and family.

Large Storage Space

10.1″ tablet comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, great for offline video watching. A micro SD slot for up to 128 GB of expandable storage enables you to download all your favorite apps seamlessly for multitude of uses.

Multi-Function

Runs on the latest Android 9.0 Quad core 1.3Ghz, it’s possible to run a variety of entertainment apps fluently. Perfect choice for entertainment and office. Can be used to watch HD movies, play 3D games and surfing internet.

GMS( Google Mobile Service) Tested

This 10.1″ Tablet is GMS Tested by Google to ensure consistent quality,reliability, and maximize privacy protection for secure browsing and communications,a high standard in security that many Androids today do not reach.

Running on Android 9.0 System

The 3G phone tablet with 10 .1 inch IPS touch screen display, android 9.0 system, Quad-Core CPU processor, ensures everything loads fast. Built in bluetooth, wifi, gps, FM, dual cameras and micro SD card slot, meet all your needs.

Ideal for Daily Use

Build-in 3.7V 6000mAh rechargeable battery, up to 5-8 hours battery life. Pre-installed Google play store enables you to download hundreds of thousands of free Android games, as well as document processing apps, e-mail apps and business purpose apps

► SIM network supports(Sim card is not included):

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G: WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100

► Quad Core 4×1.3 GHz

► 32GB storage, 2GB RAM ( expendable up to 128GB )

► Front 2MP / Rear 5MP Dual Camera

► Android 9.0 Pie

What’s in the Box:

► ZONKO 10.1 inch tablet

► AC Adapter

►USB Cable

►User Manual

Notice!

If you want to use the phone function with sim card, please make sure your sim card frequency band is: 2G mobile data band: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G mobile data band: WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100. Just consult the cellular vendors, you will know the sim card band.

