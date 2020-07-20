Tablet 10.1 inch Android Go 8.1 Tablet PC,Google Certified, 1GB RAM, 16GB Storage, WiFi, Bluetooth,GPS, 1280X800 IPS Screen, 3G Phablet with Dual Sim Card Slots,Dual Camera

Price: $89.97
Product Description
Lectrus 3G phone call Tablet
What’s in the package ?
1 x Lectrus 10 inch Tablet
1x USB Cable
1 xUser manual
1 x OTG cable
1 x UL Certified Charger
Color :Black
Size:10.1 inch
Item Dimensions L x W x H : 9.48 x 6.59 x 0.34 inches
Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.6 x 0.3 inches
Lectrus 10.1 inch 3G Tablet with Dual Sim Card Slots and Dual Cameras,WIFI Bluetooth GPS
Large Touch Screen Tablet Computer
CPU: Quad core 1.3GHz High Speed Processor
Operation System:Android 8.1
Resolution :1280*800
Storage:1GB+16GB
Camera: Front 2MP/Rear 5MP Dual Camera
GPS:Build-In
Bluetooth:Bluetooth 4.0
Wireless:WIFI 802.11b/g/n
Battery:Built-in 6000mAh/3.7V Lithium-ion polymer battery
✔3G Supported: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz
✔2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz.
✔Expand storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card (Support SDHC/SDXC)
✔Interfaces:Micro USB 2.0; 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot;SIM Card Slot
Capture life’s moments
Features a 1280X800 IPS display with 178 degree wide view for a bright display with vivid colors.
Dual camera tablet. Easy to capturing you and your family’s moments.
Enjoy Reading on the Big Display
Choose from millions of eBooks and magazines which could be downloaded via Google Play.
Enjoy immersive reading with a widescreen 10.1 inch that delivers true-to-life color.
Power for What You Do
The 6000mAh battery keeps you powered up for up to 6 hours of mixed usage.
And the storage by up to 128GB, you can download many apps from Google Play Store. It is also great for offline video watching.
Built-in GPS
This tablet has built-in GPS and you can use it without using data.
Of course, if you use a data connection, performance will be more stable and more accurate.
Display
10.1 inches
Resolution
1280X800
Internal Storage
2GB+32GB
2GB+32GB
1GB+16GB
1GB+16GB
1GB+16GB
Operating System
Android 9.0 Oreo
Android 9.0 Oreo
Android 8.1 Go
Android 8.1 Go
Android 8.1 Go
Camera
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Connectivity
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
Language
Multilanguage support
Color
Silver
Black
Black
Black
Silver
Android Go 8.1 GMS Certified LectrusTablet: Our newest tablet is GMS certified with Android 8.1 Oreo operating System which would mean you can play all your favorite apps such as SKY GO and netflix and games without any compromise. With 2MP Front and 5MP Rear Cameras, it is convenient for pictures and ideal for video chat.
Crisp and vivid 10.1” IPS display–Lectrus 10.1 inch tablet features a 1280 x 800 IPS display with 171 ppi for a bright display with vivid colors and whiter whites for a great viewing experience from all angles. Compared to the 7” tablet, Lectrus 10.1 inch tablet features an improved display that provides higher contrast and sharper text.
Fast and responsive–The fast quad-core processor consists of four high-performance 1.3 GHz cores for quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance. Plus, Lectrus 10.1 inch tablet offers WIFI 802.11b/g/n,Bluetooth 4.0 and sim card to connect networks and better network performance
Calling and Messaging This 3G tablet with dual sim card slots, if you put sim card into the slot,you can instantly call and message your contacts, such as call friends and family anywhere or anytime.The Unlocked 10.1 inch android tablet can compatible 2pcs sim cards standby at the same time.This Lectrus tablet can support 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz(Sim card and SD card are not included)
No more worrying about storage space–Expand your tablet’s storage by up to 128 GB using a microSD card to keep your photos, movies, and compatible apps and games with you. Plus use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.