Tablet 10.1 inch 3G Call Tablets 32GB Storage 1280X800 IPS Screen with Dual SIM Card Slots Google Certified with WiFi Bluetooth Quad Core Tablets Black



Price: $86.89

(as of Jul 31,2020 09:31:59 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SPECIFICATION



OS

Android 9.0

Display Resolution

1280*800

RAM

2GB

ROM

32GB

Display Size

10.1 inches

GPS

Supported

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

IEEE802.11 b/g/n

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE



10.1” Android Tablet, fast and responsive quad-core 1.3GHz processor.Google Android 9.0 enables quicker multitasking without sacrificing its performance.

INFINITE VISION-EXCITING TOUCH



Tablet features a 1280 x 800 high-definition display.Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness thanks to a stunning IPS display.

PORTABLE AND LONG LASTING ENTERTAINMENT

Tablet is equipped with 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, longer running time and standby time than others. gives you the flexibility to go travel takes you allow for hours of entertainment.

GREAT VIEWING EXPERIENCE

Adults and children can easily grasp the 10.1-inch size. The high-definition IPS touch screen makes the colors more vibrant and does not irritate your eyes, making your eyes more comfortable

KEEP HAPPY MEMORIES

Tablet PC features 5MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front camera for taking photos in anytime anywhere, keep happy memories.

Allows you to have video chatting with families and friends whenever you are, sharing the happy moment.

3G PHONE CALL TABLET



Support tons of Apps for gaming, social, sharing are available.

Such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, etc.

What’s in the Box

10.1 inch Tablet

USB Cable

User Manual

AC Adapter

★【3G Phone Call & Multi-network Connection 】 Our unlocked newest tablet has dual SIM card slots, enable you to call or Message to anyone anywhere anytime . You can fast and freely connect internet via WIFI：IEEE 802.11 b / g / n . Built in Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, OTG, and FM. (SIM card is not included)

★【Powerful performance】 The most efficient Android 9.0 , with a fast 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. There are only things you can’t think of, nothing you can’t do . Tablet have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skygo, NetFlix, YouTube and more for Enjoy your entertainment .

★【Infinite vision, exciting touch】 Tablet features a 1280 x 800 high-definition display.Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness thanks to a stunning IPS display. 10.1-inch tablet would satisfy you with Bring you a different sense of touch.

★【Super storage, keep happy memories.】 Tablet PC with 32GB. can be expanded to 128GB (Not Included) to store songs, videos, photos and other files. (Note: OS and pre-installed software are occupied a little bit of space.) The big storage will satisfy your daily requirements for working and learning. Tablet PC features 5MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front camera for taking photos in anytime anywhere, keep happy memories.

★【Long Endurance Battery】 Tablet is equipped with 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, longer running time and standby time than others’. gives you the flexibility to go travel takes you allow for hours of entertainment.