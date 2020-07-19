Table used by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein destroyed by New York restaurant owner

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, said that he wanted to erase their names from his restaurant’s history.

When visiting 75 Main, both used to dine at Table 1, according to Erdem.

“When I thought about it, like Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think was I need to burn this f—— table and make sure nothing is going to stain my restaurant,” Erdem, 39, told CNN.