Table used by Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein destroyed by New York restaurant owner

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, said that he wanted to erase their names from his restaurant’s history.
When visiting 75 Main, both used to dine at Table 1, according to Erdem.
“When I thought about it, like Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think was I need to burn this f—— table and make sure nothing is going to stain my restaurant,” Erdem, 39, told CNN.
“I got my hammer and my fuel and I broke it, burned it, and threw it in the garbage. It felt so good actually. Now I don’t have to think about these guys anymore.”
Erdem — surrounded by local residents and waitstaff — said he broke the dining table using an ax and a sledgehammer before dousing it in lighter fluid and lighting it on fire as people cheered and chanted “Burn, Epstein, burn!”
Along with “getting rid of their bad energy,” Erdem said he made it happen to send a clear message to every one who plans to visit 75 Main:
“People who abuse women are not welcome here.”