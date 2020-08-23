Tabitha Chawinga scores as Jiangsu Suning edge Hebei China Fortune

The Malawian started her 2020 Chinese Women’s Super League season on a high as she motivated the champs to a winning start

Tabitha Chawinga was on target in Jiangsu Suning’s 3-2 win over Hebei China Fortune in a Chinese Women’s Super League opener at the Kunming Haigeng Sports Training Base on Sunday.

The Malawi global contributed in Jiangsu’s title success last season, scoring 12 objectives in 14 league getaways to declare the golden boot, and likewise kept the CWSL Player of the Year gong.

The Nanjing- based clothing continued from where they ended the last project as protector Wang Xiaoxue opened the scoring for the champs with a great header.

The holders doubled the lead minute later on when Ni Mengjie’s struck a wonderful solo objective for the second of the match.

Before the half-time break, Chawinga made excellent turn prior to making a dazzling surface to open her 2020 objective account and web the 3rd of the match for Jiangsu.

Having acquired a considerable three-goal lead, Jiangsu withdrew Chawinga and practically paid very much for it when midfielder Huang Rui pulled one back for the beginners minutes after the reboot.

Hebei went on to additional minimize the deficit when Geng Yiming scored from the charge area, however Jiangsu ultimately hung on to declare optimum points in their opening match of the …