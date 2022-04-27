A protest action was held near the RA MFA building today. Para TV journalists and employees staged a protest in front of the Foreign Ministry building.

They carried the flags of Armenia and Artsakh on their shoulders, holding posters reading “Shame”, “We have no homeland to concede”, “Armenia will be, Artsakh will be”, “Do not destroy the country”, “You still have to live until you live well”.

They brought bloody-handed T-shirts with them on the stairs.