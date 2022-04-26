The parents of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war marched from Charles Aznavour Square to the prosecutor’s office. They made a round in the Republic Square, reaching the government building, shouting “Murderer, murderer!”

The aunt of one of the dead boys, Anahit Manasyan, put on white T-shirts near the government building with bloody hands on them. “You will not digest the blood of our children, you will answer,” said Anahit Manasyan, addressing Nikol Pashinyan.

The government building was guarded by police lined up in three rows.

It should be reminded that the relatives of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war had initiated a gathering today.

Nelli GRIGORYAN