T-Shirt Brand Refuses To Back Down To Antifa Despite Being Smeared As ‘Fascist’

Last Friday, the e-commerce company Teespring, which allows people to create and sell custom apparel, made the announcement that it was banning all Antifa designs from its platform, citing a “recent increase of violent content.”

This immediately enraged the organization of Antifa International, who tried to pressure Teespring into undoing the ban by accusing the brand of “fascism.” While many other brands have been cowering to Antifa and the Left as of late, Teespring is refusing to back down.

“[Teespring] just shut down our t-shirt fundraiser. Why? Because our shirts contain the word ‘antifa,’” Antifa International wrote on Twitter. The group went on to cite a Teespring email announcing the cancellation, writing, “The listing was removed for the use of ‘Antifa’ which is in violation of our acceptable use policy and not permitted on Teespring.com.”

“the word “Antifa is in violation of our acceptable use policy and not permitted on @teespring” pic.twitter.com/OybP0yg4Mx — Antifa International (@antifaintl) August 7, 2020

Seemingly unaware of the irony, Antifa International proceeded to argue that the word Antifa does not “glorify violence” right before the group whining that Teespring removed its “This Hammer Smashes Fascists” campaign.