T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8 is receiving a software update that enables two additional 5G bands

T-Mobile’s variation of the OnePlus 8 is currently obtaining a brand-new software update, which is classified 10.5.8 IN55 CB. This brings with it freshly opened assistance for 5G bands 2 as well as 66, both of which are anticipated to be utilized by T-Mobile eventually in the future. So when protection on them goes real-time, your OnePlus 8 will certainly prepare.

Aside from that, the brand-new launch additionally loads the typical unrevealed basic renovations as well as repairs, yet it additionally brings assistance for Google’s live subtitles.

The update is turning out over-the-air in a organized style as constantly, as well as you can disregard it, yet if you do after that it will certainly be mounted immediately in between 2AM as well as 4AM on May26 If you’re quick-tempered as well as wish to look for it currently, most likely to Settings > > System > > System update > > Check for update.

