T-Mobile’s LG Velvet is powered by the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 1000C chipset

The LG Velvet isn’t new any longer, having actually been initially revealed back in May, however T-Mobile’s design has actually simply been revealed, and this one’s unique. Unlike all the other 5G-capable Velvets out there, which are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, T-Mobile’s recently outed Velvet utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC.

This chip is new, it’s just now been revealed. It’s yet another member of the 5G Dimensity 1000 household, following the vanilla 1000, the 1000L, and the 1000+.

What makes this a much more amazing advancement than typical is that this is the initially main launch of a phone with a 5G Dimensity chip beyondChina Previously, MediaTek did state it had actually concentrated on the Chinese market specifically with its Dimensity line, however that that would alter in the 3rd quarter of this year. And so, here we go.

The Dimensity 1000C has an octa-core CPU with 4 Cortex- A77 cores and 4 Cortex- A55 cores, all clocked at 2 GHz. The GPU is the Mali- G57 with 5 cores. The chip supports LPDDR4X memory as much as 12GB, and UFS 2.2 storage. It’s likewise got AV1 codec video hardware decoding, which works for Netflix and YouTube HDR streams.

It’s efficient in double screens, which is a requirement obviously for it to power the LG Velvet with its Dual Screen accessory case. For single-display gadgets, the 1000C …