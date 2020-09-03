T-Mobile’s LG Velvet has a different processor inside, and it’s an interesting choice

We weren’t substantial fans of the LG Velvet, the design-first, specs-second flagship smartphone the business launched this summer season. The streamlined phone felt stuttery in our evaluation. But what if I informed you the T-Mobile version includes a different chip?

Today, T-Mobile revealed it’s brought an LG Velvet to the United States with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor inside, rather of the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G it generally utilizes. It’s among the very first time in current memory we have actually seen a MediaTek chip in a United States flagship phone, so it’s a substantial turning point for a business that normally plays second-fiddle to Qualcomm, if absolutely nothing else.

The concern is whether T-Mobile is now providing you a quicker chip than the existing LG Velvet can get you, and that’s unclear yet. At initially look, it may like you’re getting a whole tier greater chip in the precise very same phone, due to the fact that (a minimum of in anecdotal criteria) MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 is adept: AnTuTu rated the business’s other Dimensity 1000+ and 1000L versions up near Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865, 855 and 855+ chips, in addition to Huawei’s Kirin 980, 985 and 990.

This “1000C” seems like it needs to be an “810”

But upon close evaluation, it appears that T-Mobile and MediaTek are attempting to deceive us with branding, …