T-Mobile’s LG G7 ThinQ and Verizon’s V50 ThinQ get Android 10

The LG G7 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ secured to T-Mobile and Verizon’s networks, specifically, are obtaining the Android 10 upgrade.

T-Mobile hasn’t revealed the rollout of Android 10 for G7 ThinQ on its web site at the time of creating this, yet proprietors have actually reported obtaining the current Android variation.

A screenshot published by a customer exposes the brand-new firmware calls for a download of around 1.4 GB, yet it does not consist of a changelog of just what the brand-new develop brings.

Verizon, on the various other hand, has actually shared a changelog of Android 10 for V50 ThinQ on its web site. It’s detailed as a component of System Update 7 and exposes the software program has variation G450 VM20 c and includes April 2020 Android safety and security spot together with Night Mode, Navigation Gestures, and a lot more. You can head over to the 2nd resource web link at the end of this post for all the information.

The Android 10 updates for both G7 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ are presenting over the air and need to show up on your devices in a couple of days.

Source 1, 2, 3|Via 1, 2