T-Mobile up after-hours following EPS, revenue beat
T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings that topped street estimates. The company posted revenue of $19.76B and an EPS of 74 cents vs. the street estimated revenue of $18.92B and an estimated EPS of 55 cents. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

