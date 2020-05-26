T-Mobile now supports cross-carrier RCS messaging

T-Mobile subscribers can now ship RCS messages to individuals on different cellphone networks, as long as everybody concerned has an Android cellphone and assist for the brand new messaging customary.

There are nonetheless a bunch of caveats right here, however this seems to be a giant step ahead for RCS. The messaging customary is supposed to be the successor to SMS, however its rollout has been sluggish and messy. Many carriers — T-Mobile included — started supporting RCS years in the past, but it surely typically solely labored between subscribers of the identical cellphone provider and sometimes solely whereas they have been utilizing a particular carrier-made app, which means it’s been principally ineffective.

Today’s launch will get us quite a bit nearer to a world the place RCS simply works. T-Mobile is supporting RCS Universal Profile 1.0, which is the model that’s alleged to allow cross-carrier messaging (as soon as different carriers assist it). Carriers have been promising this for a very long time — since 2017 — however present assist has been restricted and has are available in incremental spurts.

We’re nonetheless ready on Verizon and AT&T

T-Mobile says “nearly 40” telephones on its community and on its pay as you go provider, Metro, are able to supporting RCS, with extra gadgets to return. Phones that assist RCS will see supply notifications, learn receipts, and typing indicators whereas messaging, and so they’ll be capable of ship a lot bigger images and movies, too.

There are nonetheless a bunch of limitations, after all. Because T-Mobile is alone amongst main carriers in supporting RCS, cross-carrier messaging could be very restricted proper now. It’s not a lot cross-carrier as it’s “to anyone on another carrier so long as the person is using the Google Messages app and has turned on RCS features.” T-Mobile’s assist for Universal Profile ought to imply that, as soon as different carriers launch assist, widespread cross-carrier messaging ought to begin working, however there’s no ETA from different carriers on when that’ll occur. (Currently, iPhones don’t assist RCS, so this entire factor is meaningless should you’re messaging somebody who owns an Apple gadget.)

In the US, the biggest RCS rollout thus far has come due to Google, which has began to only flip the characteristic on for some Messages customers by relying by itself RCS system. T-Mobile assist ought to imply that much more individuals will now be able to sending a receiving these messages, however the massive change received’t come till Verizon and AT&T allow cross-carrier RCS assist, too.