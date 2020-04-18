T-Mobile continues maintaining and rolling out its LTE and 5G network amidst COVID-19

In a press release to Fierce Wireless, T-Mobile affirms that it’s nonetheless carrying out the growth of its LTE and 5G networks (and maintaining them), regardless of the COVID-19 state of affairs  which restricted many different industries operations as individuals all around the world are ordered to remain at house.

A T-Mobile spokesperson advised Fierce Wireless Our network is continuous and on monitor  due to our heroic groups which are working to arduous to maintain pushing ahead[ ] We proceed to conduct crucial network exercise to each keep our network and develop network capability  be that LTE or 5G.

The spokesperson additionally confirmed that the service is already within the means of firing up T-Mobiles newly acquired mid-band (2.5GHz), repurposing it from Sprint LTE to T-Mobile 5G. Sprint was not too long ago acquired by T-Mobile.

The disaster has, nevertheless, slowed down the work being executed by T-Mobile. Carrier CEO Mike Sievert said that deployment of latest tools may very well be slowed down resulting from delays in acquiring native permits required. The Crisis would possibly have an effect on allowing, since Governments and localities are working at lower than capability.

Source