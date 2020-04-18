T-Mobile continues maintaining and rolling out its LTE and 5G network amidst COVID-19

In a press release to Fierce Wireless, T-Mobile affirms that it’s nonetheless carrying out the growth of its LTE and 5G networks (and maintaining them), regardless of the COVID-19 state of affairs which restricted many different industries operations as individuals all around the world are ordered to remain at house.
A T-Mobile spokesperson advised Fierce Wireless Our network is continuous and on monitor due to our heroic groups which are working to arduous to maintain pushing ahead[ ] We proceed to conduct crucial network exercise to each keep our network and develop network capability be that LTE or 5G.
The spokesperson additionally confirmed that the service is already within the means of firing up T-Mobiles newly acquired mid-band (2.5GHz), repurposing it from Sprint LTE to T-Mobile 5G. Sprint was not too long ago acquired by T-Mobile.
The disaster has, nevertheless, slowed down the work being executed by T-Mobile. Carrier CEO Mike Sievert said that deployment of latest tools may very well be slowed down resulting from delays in acquiring native permits required. The Crisis would possibly have an effect on allowing, since Governments and localities are working at lower than capability.
