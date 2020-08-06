T-Mobile claims that it’s now bigger than AT&T

T-Mobile claims that it now has more clients than AT&T– a minimum of, depending upon how you count them. In its 2nd quarter earnings report, T-Mobile revealed that it now has 98.3 million overall clients, stating that it has actually surpassed AT&T “in total branded customers across both postpaid and prepaid.” The rise in customers is because of T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint, as this is the very first time that T-Mobile is counting Sprint customers following their hit merger.

But looking a bit more carefully at the numbers, T-Mobile might not be making an apples-to-apples contrast. T-Mobile utilizes the term “total customers” to explain its scale, and it’s comparing those to AT&T’s postpaid and pre-paid “subscribers and connections,” as reported inthe carrier’s Q2 2020 earnings AT&T noted 92.9 million clients throughout its postpaid and pre-paid classifications, which is certainly lower than the 98.3 million overall clients T-Mobile reported.

But if you include AT&T’s “Reseller” classification, which represented 6.7 million clients, AT&T then has 99.6 million clients, significance that AT&T would stay in 2nd location. The providers likewise appear to have various methods of counting connections to things like watches, tablets, and cars and trucks. AT&T has an entire different “Connected Devices” classification …