T-Mobile announces new Revvl 5G for $400 along with Revvl 4 and 4+

T-Mobile is announcing its latest lineup of its self-branded smartphones. Three T-Mobile Revvl smartphones are arriving next week including the Revvl 4, the Revvl 4+, and the Revvl 5G. The latter is the most expensive one at $400, and is powered by the Snapdragon 765. The other two are powered by the Snapdragon 665 and the MediaTek Helio A22, respectively.
T-Mobile Revvl 5G specs:
- Dimensions: 6.51″ X 3″ X 0.37″
- Camera: 48MP + 8MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)
- Front facing camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4,500 mAh
- Software: Android 10
- Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Memory: 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Octa-core 6×1.8GGHz + 1×2.2GHz + 1×2.4GHz)
- Misc: Sub-6Ghz 5G bands, fingerprint sensor
T-Mobile Revl 4+ specs:
- Dimensions: 6.51″ x 2.96″ x 0.32″
- Camera: 16MP + 5MP
- Front facing camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Software: Android 10
- Display: 6.52-inch HD+ LCD with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Memory: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Octa-core 1.8GHz)
- Misc: LTE, fingerprint sensor
T-Mobile Revl 4 specs:
- Dimensions: 6.26″ x 2.99″ x 0.32″
- Camera: 13MP
- Front facing camera: 5MP
- Battery: 3,500…
