T-Mobile announces new Revvl 5G for $400 along with Revvl 4 and 4+

T-Mobile is announcing its latest lineup of its self-branded smartphones. Three T-Mobile Revvl smartphones are arriving next week including the Revvl 4, the Revvl 4+, and the Revvl 5G. The latter is the most expensive one at $400, and is powered by the Snapdragon 765. The other two are powered by the Snapdragon 665 and the MediaTek Helio A22, respectively.

T-Mobile Revvl 5G specs:

Dimensions: 6.51″ X 3″ X 0.37″

Android 10 Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Octa-core 6×1.8GGHz + 1×2.2GHz + 1×2.4GHz) Misc: Sub-6Ghz 5G bands, fingerprint sensor

T-Mobile Revl 4+ specs:

Dimensions: 6.51″ x 2.96″ x 0.32″

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Octa-core 1.8GHz) Misc: LTE, fingerprint sensor

T-Mobile Revl 4 specs: