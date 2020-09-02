T-Mobile adds faster midband 5G coverage to more than 80 new cities and towns

T-Mobile on Wednesday revealed a much larger rollout of its 2.5 GHz midband 5G coverage, including 81 new cities and towns to an overall list of 90 markets throughout the United States.

Midband 5G is much faster and more properly fitting of the 5G name than the kind of low-band 5G we have actually seen from AT&T and T-Mobile and more trusted than high-band mmWave 5G, which is utilized mostly by Verizon, although AT&T and T-Mobile likewise have actually restricted assistance. (mmWave 5G is ultra-fast however has bad variety.) T-Mobile likewise has low-band and mmWave coverage, however the business is promoting its three-layer method of low-, mid-, and high-band 5G as its edge over the competitors.

“This is our 5G strategy in action. Mid-band is the 5G spectrum, and T-Mobile has more of it than anyone. We have nearly twice as much low and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and nearly triple that of Verizon,” states Neville Ray, T-Mobile’s president of innovation. “And that means T-Mobile is the only one capable of making the world’s best 5G network a reality.”

T-Mobile guarantees up to gigabit speeds in specific conditions, however you’re more most likely to get typical download speeds of around 300Mbps, the business states. That is still sometimes faster than existing LTE.

The business started this rollout in 2015, following its authorized merger with Sprint …