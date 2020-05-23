T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is currently getting an update that brings the phone approximately the May protection spot. The OTA coming is a construct number 10.0.35 HD61 CB.

In T-Mobile’s software application update graphes, the changelog just states “5G band improvements ” as well as it abides by Google’s May protection spots. The update formally appeared on Friday as well as needs to be offered for download currently.

To by hand look for an update, head to the Settings > > System > > System Updates.

Source