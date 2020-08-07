SYX MOTO Kids Mini Dirt Bike Gas Power 2-Stroke 50cc Motorcycle Holeshot Off Road Motorcycle Holeshot Pit Bike, Pull Start, Green



Gas off Road Bike is made to give your wild side a chance to roam. This bike comes with a 49cc engine that will soar through any road with ease. The Bike has rear suspension that provides a comfortable ride while racing through the unknown. A front and back brake disc will help you brake whenever you wish. This off road bike may appear to be small, but do not let its size fool you. With high quality material, this bike can take you to places you never imagined. Blaze through the dirt with style; let them know you are coming!

Receipt Instruction & Shipping Damages

If there is any damage, please write back to us along with the photos of the damage so that we may ship the correct parts that need to be replaced to avoid any discrepancy. Replacement will be sent out at no extra charge. Your understanding and cooperation on this issue is appreciated.

More details please refer to the “User Guide [pdf ]” on this page

How to install and use:

Video instructions are in the Related Video Shorts, please refer: How to install SYX MOTO Holeshot-X Mini Dirt Bike

Photo instructions are shown in the Technical Specification named Installation Manual [pdf ], containing a full list of trouble-shooting instructions

Still have problems? Do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with tech support ASAP

Warranty Policy:

We warranty the products to be free of material defects in workmanship for the warranty period from the date your product is delivered.

Engine is covered to be free from manufacturer defect for three (3) month. Parts are covered under warranty to be free from manufacturer defects for one (1) month.

Policy detail please refer to the “User Guide [pdf ]” on this page

PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US AND PROVIDE A PHONE NUMBER SO THAT WE CAN ADDRESS YOUR CONCERN EFFECIENTLY

IDEAL BEGINNER DIRT BIKE CHOICE – FEATURE 1: Real 2-stroke ENGINE, instead of noisy lawn mower motor. FEATURE 2: Equipped with IMPROVED SPEED LIMITER and can limit speed from 30mph to 15mph for sure. FEATURE 3: the desgin is UNIQUE on the market.

365-DAY CUSTOMER SERVICE: We provide 365-day customer service via email and phone call support during busniess hours. UPS SIGNATRE CONFIRMATION:We will ship your bikes via UPS and require SIGNATRE CONFIRMATION. Please provid the real phone number during checkout for fast tech support responses

WARRANTY COVERED:We warranty the products to be free of material defects in workmanship for the warranty period from the date your product is delivered. Damages on Arrival shall be notified WITHIN 3 BUSINESS DAY UPON DELIVERY. Engine is covered to be free from manufacturer defect for three (3) months. Parts are covered under warranty to be free from manufacturer defects for one (1) month, 10 days or not covered under warranty. Details are attached below in the description.

SPECIFICATIONS: Great size for beginner product size is 50inch x 22inch x 33.5inch with seat height 23 inches. Dry Weight: 48.5LBS/22KG, Wet Weight:57.3LBS/26KG. Package: 42inch x 12inch x 22inch, 60lbs. Maximun weight capcity160 lbs. Fuel tank capacity: 0.45gal/1.7L; Max Speed 24.9 mph(40km/h). Fuel grade: 91# gas. Mixture ratio of fuel & lubricant oil: 20~25:1. FRONT/REAR TIRE SPECIFICATION: 2.5-10, both are disk brakes. Strong front and rear disk brake for maximun control over the bike

WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Holeshot Mini Dirt Bike. Tool kit and hardware required to assemble the unit. Owner’s Manual. Decal set. EASY TO INSTALL: 85% assembled, all you need to do is the install the rear shock absorber, front wheel, handle bar and the fender and then HERE YOU GO! Video and picture installation is shown in the Technical Specification. Created with high quality material for handling all types of tough situations. Recommended age of rider is 6 years old and up.