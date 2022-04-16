Syunik governor's phone call woke up young scientist (photo series, video) | Morning:

Artyom Hambardzumyan, an 11th grade student at Kapan Secondary School No. 3, the author of one of the three projects that received the highest marks from the jury at the Inter-School Science Festival 2022, woke up to a phone call on Saturday morning.

After another scientific experiment, he slept at dawn, thinking that he would rest until noon. The caller was Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan. The call was a surprise for Artyom ․ The governor invited him to spend the weekend with him, more specifically, to go to the shooting range. Artyom liked the offer, although he had planned to go to his grandmother’s house for another test.

For the first time he had to shoot from a combat weapon. The governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan explained to the young scientist the structure of the weapon, the shooting skills. Of course, the teacher Robert Ghukasyan was the first to shoot, followed by the student Artyom Hambardzumyan. After firing, they look at the target, discuss the results ․ As a beginner, Artyom is not a bad shooter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qby8uKT5wVc:

The members of “OMA Kapan” military-patriotic non-governmental organization also came to the shooting range. The head of “OMA Kapan” Alen Poghosyan presents to the governor the details of the three-day camp to be organized in Syunik region in the near future, which will be attended by 15-18-year-old teenagers from all regions of Armenia and Yerevan. Artyom Hambardzumyan also received an invitation to participate in the camp, to tell his peers about his inventions.

This year Artyom participated in the competition with the project “From Polypropylene to Fuel”. Now he is going to take part in the International Science and Technology Festival to be held online in the USA in May. “I get fuel from plastic bottles and pipes, it can also be diesel fuel for refueling cars,” Artyom explains with non-scientific terms.

He says that when the household garbage was burning, he noticed that those bottles were emitting a stronger flame. He thought that there were some chemical elements that could be studied. He consulted with his chemistry teacher, Varduhi Ohanjanyan, and began his scientific experiments. By the way, last year he received copper from the tailings of mining enterprises by electrolysis. He is already working on next year’s project, but Artyom has not declassified it yet. He is afraid that others will steal his scientific theses.

At the end of the day, Artyom invites the governor to their house. The other day he was hosted in Syunik regional administration and regional governor Robert Ghukasyan presented him with a 3D printer. This will make Artyom’s work easier ․ He can design and print the necessary items on the spot.

Artyom Hambardzumyan presented his projects in detail to the governor. Expressing gratitude to Artyom’s parents, Robert Ghukasyan assured that he would support Artyom in all initiatives. And before saying goodbye, the governor warned the family that from now on Artyom will often be “kidnapped”, just to talk, to discuss new projects with the future nuclear engineer.

Armen DAVTYAN