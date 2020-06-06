System of a Down members Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan disagree over Donald Trump’s handling of US protests – Armenian News

System of a Down bandmates Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan are thought to vary of their opinions on the persevering with protests throughout the United States following George Floyd’s homicide.

This week, each musicians shared their ideas on President Donald Trump’s handling of the protests in Instagram posts, Fox News reported.

“Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens,” wrote Tankian, 52. “A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President.”

The singer stated that the protests are about greater than race, but in addition the “institutional injustices” put in place because of the electoral faculty, lobbyists and the 2-social gathering system.

The singer stated that the protests are about greater than race, but in addition the “institutional injustices” put in place because of the electoral faculty, lobbyists and the 2-social gathering system.