Syria yesterday declared its support for each the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar and for Egypt’s initiatives with regards Libya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walid Al-Muallem, stated.

During a press convention in Damascus yesterday, Al-Muallem stated Syria helps the establishments which have been established in japanese Libya and confirms its concern for the unity and sovereignty of the Libyan lands.

He added that Damascus “stands with the brothers in Egypt in order to defend their national security and Arab national security. Syria will be ready for their support when needed, regardless of their positions toward our issues.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has threatened to intervene militarily in Libya, contemplating that such an intervention “has become internationally legitimate”.

This comes as Egypt’s ally, Haftar, has misplaced massive swathes of land – together with important oil fields – to the internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.