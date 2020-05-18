Syrian TV drama uses photo of real regime victim to represent murdered woman | World news

A brand new Ramadan tv sequence in Syria has been met with revulsion by the opposition and diaspora neighborhood after {a photograph} of a 24-year-old torture victim who died in a regime jail was used to represent a fictional murdered woman.

In the detective drama An Interview With Mr Adam, an Egyptian woman who was pregnant by her wealthy employer’s son is outwardly murdered by her lover. While the woman is performed by an actor in flashbacks, in a single scene when an investigator prints out {a photograph} of the physique, the image truly belongs to Rehab al-Alawi, whose loss of life in a infamous Syrian jail was confirmed in 2014.

“The shock and sense of disturbance has been universal,” stated Mai el-Sadany, authorized and judicial director on the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

“Presenting a known Syrian torture victim as if she is an unknown non-Syrian victim of crime in a fictional drama is, at best, disturbingly callous, and at worst a potentially intentional re-traumatisation of victims and an attempted rewriting of the regime’s history and complicity in torture.”

Rehab al-Alawi, from Deir ez-Zor, one of first cities in Syria to see anti-Assad protests within the 2011 Arab spring, was learning civil engineering in Damascus when the rebellion started. She turned much more dedicated to the revolution after her elder brother Azam was disappeared and killed by Bashar al-Assad’s forces later that 12 months.

Alawi herself was arrested in January 2013. A former cellmate later instructed her mom and siblings she had been subjected to interrogations and torture for round two hours a day and would come again crying and shaking with concern.

“We did our best to save her life, but we failed,” stated Rehab’s brother Hamza, who now lives in Saudi Arabia. “In whole we paid round $150,000 (£121,000) to try to safe Rehab’s launch … We despatched messages and cash to a number of army officers who promised they’d smuggle her to Lebanon.

“They told us she was safe but they could not give us any proof. We knew later they took our money and lied.”

The household came upon Alawi was lifeless when her image surfaced among the many hundreds of images of killed political prisoners launched by a dissident army police photographer in 2014, in what got here to be often called the Caesar report.

In the {photograph} of Alawi’s physique from the Caesar cache, her scarf has slipped off, revealing purple marks on her chest, and the remainder of her black clothes is roofed in mud. Two numbers are taped throughout her brow: one is a reference quantity for the department of the safety companies accountable for her detention and the opposite is a falsified doc quantity recording her loss of life in a army hospital – each distinctive markers of the Syrian jail system.

Despite an outpouring of anger on social media and news protection in a number of Arabic-language retailers, neither the director, Fadi Selim, nor the manufacturing firm, Phoenix Group, have addressed the use of Alawi’s {photograph}. Phoenix Group and Abu Dhabi TV, which airs the sequence throughout the area, didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Encouraged by the primary trial of former regime officers related to the Caesar information, which started in Germany final month, Alawi’s Munich-based uncle Khalid al-Alawi stated he was contemplating suing An Interview With Mr Adam’s director and manufacturing firm in Germany’s courts over the use of his niece’s {photograph}.

“Rehab’s death was heartbreaking, but the most shocking thing was seeing her picture in the series,” he stated. “We all know that Assad is part of everything in Syria: even movies and sports represent the regime. They killed her and now they are changing the facts and falsifying history.”

Syrian tv exhibits have channelled a number of inflammatory regime narratives because the battle broke out: peaceable protesters in addition to armed opposition members are sometimes referred to as terrorists, and a Ramadan drama from final 12 months mocked victims of chemical weapons assaults by suggesting that rescue groups in rebel-held areas had staged the occasions.

Revealing the fates of round 120,000 individuals who have disappeared in Assad’s prisons is one of the largest hurdles in sporadic worldwide talks to finish Syria’s battle, now of their 10th 12 months.