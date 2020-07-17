Syrian regime ‘may be sending mercenaries’ to support Libya’s Haftar – Middle East Monitor

Observers have suggested that the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad may be sending mercenaries to Libya to fight alongside forces loyal to renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

Haftar is fighting against the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord.

They base their belief on the fact that the Syrian Transportation Ministry has announced three flights from Damascus to Cairo every week. The ministry said that the flights will start on 16 July and would only carry passengers from Syria to Egypt.

The observers point out that there is no Egyptian community in Syria large enough to require three repatriation flights every week. Furthermore, the announcement follows the Damascus regime’s declaration of support for Haftar, whose supporters from eastern Libya opened an embassy in the Syrian capital in March.

