Syrian refugees left feeling helpless – again – by Beirut blast



Mahmud (L) and his bro- in- law Fawaz are assisting to clean up their household’s messed up house





There’s not a lot to get. But Syrian refugees do not have quite.

Mahmud and his bro- in- law, Fawaz, are restoring what they can from what utilized to be their dad’s house, a modest flat hidden behind one of Beirut’s seafront tower obstructs.

They stumble over debris and twisted metal to reach what utilized to be the living-room. A refrigerator leans on its side, its door hanging open. A bird cage lies squashed on the flooring, a lifeless canary neighboring.

Small showers of shattered glass still periodically spray below the floorings above.

The Côte Building is still standing, however it’s a wreck. It’ll be a very long time prior to brand-new occupants are discovered for its gutted high-end homes.