A town in regime-controlled Syria is defined for fresh protests this weekend as a burgeoning economic crisis engulfing even Bashar al-Assad’s most loyal supporters is currently posing the greatest challenge to his grip on the nation in years.

Food is now higher priced than at any other time during the nine-year conflict, triggering scenes similar to the Arab spring protests of 2011 on the streets of the nominally government-loyal town of Sweida this week.

“We don’t want to live, we want to die in dignity,” and “He who starves his people is a traitor,” protesters chanted as they marched for consecutive days in the southern city, calling for the president’s downfall. Another march is scheduled for Saturday.

Assad is struggling on multiple fronts, including the danger of the coronavirus, a feud with Syria’s richest man, his cousin Rami Makhlouf, and balancing the divergent interests of his backers in Moscow and Tehran.

The president’s biggest problem definitely, however, may be the financial turmoil next door in Lebanon, that has helped send the Syrian economy in to meltdown. New US sanctions against his regime that can come into force next week could possibly be potentially devastating.

Syria’s currency has recently nosedived recently, falling this week to a record 3,500 pounds to the dollar on the black market, in contrast to 700 at the start of the season. As an outcome, the cost of living has soared and basics such as flour, sugar, rice and medicine are increasingly difficult to find.

More than 80% of the nation now lives below the poverty line, while the young ones of regimen officials showcase sports cars, jewellery and technological gadgets on their Instagram accounts.

On Thursday, Assad sacked his prime minister, Imad Khamis, in an attempt to mollify growing public anger, but even in Assadist strongholds such as the coastal city of Latakia people are becoming bolder inside their criticism of regime corruption. Public figures including MPs, business leaders and members of the army have all openly criticised government policy in recent weeks.

“When your children are hungry, you don’t think of strongmen, you don’t think of what Russia wants, you don’t worry about geopolitics. You blame the person who is in charge. And I view it happening on a regular basis, from people way up in the regime completely [down] to the average loyalist,” said the activist Shueb Rifai.

“Assad’s biggest risk is no longer what Putin wants, or what Iran wants, or what regional powers are scheming. It is his own people, sitting in a pressure cooker.”

Meanwhile, in north-western Idlib province, the final part of the country controlled by Sunni opposition groups, the currency collapse has caused the price of bread to spike by 60%, triggering demonstrations against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant jihadist group in your community.

While the Turkish lira has been around circulation in rebel areas for years, HTS’s civilian wing announced on Thursday that it’ll begin paying salaries in the Turkish currency to insulate the area population from the Syrian pound’s continued fall.

Despite a ceasefire brokered by Ankara and Moscow, this week also saw Russian warplanes carry out the initial airstrikes on Idlib and the surrounding area in 90 days, in which at the very least three everyone was killed.

The push to retake Idlib at the start of this year caused the worst displacement crisis of Syria’s war to date, driving 1 million people from their homes to already overcrowded camps on the Turkish border.