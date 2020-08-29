Syrian opposition urges major powers to back nationwide ceasefire By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Hadi al-Bahra, co-chair for the Syrian opposition, participates in the very first conference of the brand-new Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva



By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) – The primary Syrian opposition contacted major powers on Saturday to aid clinch a nationwide ceasefire in coming months to lead the way for a political shift after almost a years of war.

Hadi al-Bahra, the Syrian opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, was speaking to press reporters in Geneva after week-long U.N.-sponsored talks.

The 45-member committee made up of agents of the federal government, opposition and civil society, has a required to prepare a brand-new Constitution leading to U.N.-supervised elections.

U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen stated that there were “many areas of disagreement”, however likewise”quite a few areas of commonalities” “My hope is with continued calm on the ground…we will also see some progress,” he informed a rundown.

Pedersen, referring to a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia in March in the last staying rebel-held bastion of Idlib in northwest Syria, stated it was “by and large holding” in spite of offenses.

Bahra stated that as long as there was no nationwide ceasefire, the political …