A 2nd man has died after two men got into difficulty in a stretch of water connected to the River Thames in Berkshire.

At around 7pm on Tuesday, officers from Thames Valley Police were called to an area of water called Lulle Brook, between Odney Lane and Mill Lane, in Cookham, Maidenhead.

It followed reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.

On Wednesday, police found the human body of Eyad Al Ryabi (rescue teams pictured near Cookham), who went into the water to save his friend from drowning, a member of family said

A person in the public pulled a man in his thirties from the water and that he was taken up to hospital.

The 37-year-old man, of a Syrian background from Hounslow, has since died, police confirmed.

His death will be treated as unexplained and never suspicious.

This comes after his friend Eyad Al Ryabi’s human body was entirely on Wednesday, after the two men went swimming at Lulle Brook.

The 31-year-old went into the water to help save your self his friend Mohammed Al Safadi from drowning, his cousin Khald Al Riabi said.

The father-of-five, who had been surviving in Uxbridge, west London, was with several friends at Lulle Brook for each day out in the good weather, his cousin added.

The pair had been element of a group of six friends who had travelled from Uxbridge in Middlesex for a day by the river.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Ash Mohmood, based at Maidenhead police station, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the man’s family as of this very difficult time.

‘The men were of a Syrian back ground and I understand this will affect the Syrian community greatly, our thoughts are with you also.’

He thanked members of the public and the emergency services who assisted police.

Omar Sawayah, who was simply among friends and family members who headed to Cookham once the alarm was raised, said: ‘Mohammed chose to dive into the water but got into difficulty.

‘Eyad dived into the water to try and save your self him but nobody saw him resurface and that he hasn’t been seen since.

‘Somehow Mohammed drifted unconscious to the lender where a few of his other friends pulled him out the water.

‘There was still another group of people, I believe locals, who tried to simply help resuscitate Mohammed before the paramedics came and took him to hospital.

‘Eyad came here from the town of Daraa in Syria about eight months ago. He was a refugee living in Uxbridge.

‘He and his friends had come out to be by the river for your day as it was such nice weather. The others who did not go in the water have attended the local police station.’

Connor Godfrey, a 27-year-old chef from London, told how he previously given Mohammed Al Safadi CPR after he was pulled from the river.

A third man who jumped into the water was unharmed, in line with the BBC.