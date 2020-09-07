Syrian girl dies on border while stranded due to $100 entry fee – Middle East Monitor

A Syrian girl who was stranded at the border between Lebanon and Syria died on Saturday, without being able to return home due to the $100 entry fee imposed by the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

According to Lebanese Civil Defence officials, 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed Al-Ibrahim collapsed and died at the border. Her body was taken to Lebanon’s Elias Hrawi Government Hospital in the city of Zahle. The cause of her death is not known.

Al-Ibrahim was on her way back to her home in Syria but was not allowed to enter the country because she, along with dozens of other Syrians, was unable to pay the $100 that the regime has demanded since July.

The fee, which the regime converts to Syrian liras, is exchanged at only one-quarter of the black market rate, and is intended to help the government circumvent sanctions imposed on it by the United States and the international community.

America recently imposed its Caesar sanctions on the Assad regime as well as individuals, businesses and governments connected with it, which have deepened the economic crisis within Syria.

The exploitative fee, about which many Syrians have expressed outrage at home and abroad, is unlikely to be dropped any time soon. “Our orders are to send anyone…