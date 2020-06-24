Syrian army says Israel hits several bases across country – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian army responded to Israeli strikes on southern, central and eastern Syria where two soldiers were killed, the army said on Tuesday in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian bases.

The army said Israeli jets hit an army outpost in Salamiya and another in Sabura towns in Hama province only hours after missiles struck other military installations in Deir al Zor province along the border with Iraq and in southern Syria near the border with Jordan.

Earlier an army statement said several attacks occurred simultaneously, one at a military outpost in Kabajib, east of Deir Zor province, and in the vicinity of the city of Sukhna in the nearby eastern desert.

A third strike hit a military installation farther south in the city of Salkhad, near the southern city of Sweida. Two soldiers died and four were wounded.

The bases are in zones in eastern and southern Syria which Israel had hit recently and which are considered to have a solid presence of Iranian-backed militias.

A senior Syrian military defector and a regional intelligence source said an Iranian arms depot close to the city of Salamiya was set burning after it absolutely was repeatedly bombed while a command centre in the city of Sabura run by Iranian militias was also severely damaged.

The Israeli army declined to comment.

Regional intelligence sources say Israel’s strikes on Syria are section of a shadow war approved by Washington and the main anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last 2 yrs Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major escalation in hostilities.

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria because the start of the civil war in 2011. Israeli defence officials have said in recent weeks Israel would step-up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, by using its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.