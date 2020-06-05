Syrian Airlines returns to Armenia as first flight in 8 years lands in Yerevan – Panorama

After 8-years’s suspension, the first flight of the Syrian Airlines landed at Yerevan International Airport coming from Damascus International Airport, San information company reported.
The Transport Ministry stated on Friday that the Syrian Airlines ran the first flight from Damascus in direction of Armenia on Thursday with a aircraft, Airbus A320, carrying 150 passengers on board after eight –yr hiatus.
