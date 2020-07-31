Syrian 2021 elections ‘must be ignored’ – Middle East Monitor

Syria’s “inconsequential” governmental elections slated for next year “must be ignored,” a DC-based think tank stated Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Writing in an article on the Atlantic Council’s site, Jomana Qaddour and Danny al-Baaj argued “there is little way to stabilize Syria so long as” Bashar al-Assad stays in power, implicating his “security state” of continuing “to terrorize Syrians inside the country and refugees attempting to return home.”

“This terror directly contributes to the ongoing brain drain, exacerbating Syria’s current economic downturn,” they composed. “The regime applies laws capriciously and arbitrarily at the expense of stability, including the use of zoning laws to confiscate dissidents’ property or to re-imprison ‘reconciled’ former fighters. The grievances these actions are causing have the potential to reignite the country’s internecine violence.”

The Syrian routine held parliamentary elections July19 The opposition did not take part in the surveys and concerns them as a sham.

More than half of Syria’s pre-war population of approximately 22 million individuals did not take part as they were either displaced or eliminated throughout the almost 10- year dispute.

While the routine and Russia have actually been “reluctantly” getting involved UN-mediated talks on a brand-new Syrian constitution that are meant to precede brand-new UN-sponsored elections “they have simultaneously signaled that progress on the committee’s work will have no bearing on the 2021 Syrian presidential elections, with a new constitution only to go into effect after the elections,” Qaddour and al-Baaj composed.

