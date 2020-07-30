Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with Russian assistance to protest against Turkey – Panorama

The Syrian federal government has actually revealed that it will build a reproduction of the Hagia Sophia, in opposition to the Turkish routine’s conversion of the structure from a museum into a mosque, Greek City Times reported, mentioning Lebanon’s Al-Modon media.

A leader of the pro-Syrian federal government National Defense Forces militia, Nabeul Al-Abdullah, got the approval of Bishop Nicola Baalbaki, the Metropolitan of Hama and its dependences to build a new church in the city of Suqaylabiyah in Hama province.

More than 17,000 citizens of Suqaylabiyah are extremely Greek Orthodox.

Al-Modon stated that the financing for the building of the church is the very first useful and indirect action from Russia to reveal its anger against Turkey for transforming Hagia Sophia.

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov mentioned that “unlike Turkey, [Syria] is a nation that plainly reveals the possibility of serene and favorable interfaith discussion,” including that “Orthodox Christians in Russia can help Syria with construction.”