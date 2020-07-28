Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with help from Russia – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian program under President Bashar Al-Assad has actually revealed that it will build a mini reproduction of the Hagia Sophia, in opposition to the Turkish federal government’s reversion of the structure from a museum into a mosque.

The building and construction of this mini Hagia Sophia, occurring in the main province of Hama, will be helped by Syria’s popular ally Russia and will supposedly reveal the significance of “peaceful dialogue” in between the significant faiths.

According to the Lebanon- based news outlet Al-Modon, the concept for the structure was started by a guy called Nabeul Al-Abdullah, the head of a pro-regime loyalist militia within the province. After getting the approval of the urbane bishop of the Greek Orthodox church in Hama, Nicolos Baalbaki, the strategies were then provided to the Russian military within Syria.

The reproduction is to be developed particularly in the Greek Orthodox- bulk city of Al-Suqaylabiyah, on a piece of land contributed by the militia leader Al-Abdullah; a Russian group within Latakia’s Hmeimim military base is supposedly currently dealing with prepare for the building and construction.

According to the Arabic- language paper Rai Al-Youm, Russian legislator Vitaly Milonov specified that Syria is the perfect area for the mini Hagia Sophia reproduction since “unlike Turkey, it is a country that clearly shows the possibility of peaceful and positive interfaith dialogue.”

Hagia Sophia: Religious and politicians are missing their own opportunities to ideal historic wrongs

The initial Hagia Sophia, based in the city of Istanbul, was reverted back into the status of a mosque after the Turkish federal government reversed a 1934 judgment that made it into a museum. The historical structure, which was at first developed as a cathedral by the Byzantine Empire prior to being made into a mosque following the Ottoman conquest, has actually long been challenged over and a number of those opposed to Turkey’s choice argue that it needs to have been kept as a museum or reversed into a church.

Following the very first Friday prayers kept in the structure after 86 years recently, nations such as Greece condemned the relocation and spiritual figures in Russia and the Catholic Pope in Rome revealed their dissatisfaction.

Syria’s objective to build a reproduction of the historical structure is seen to function as a gesture of vengeance versus Turkey, versus whom it is combating in the continuous Syrian civil war. It is likewise a symbolic gesture by the Assad program towards the Syrian Christian neighborhood, which it has actually impersonated being a protector of, in spite of having actually targeted churches and maltreating Syrian Christians throughout the civil war.

Moscow’s assistance and support towards the job, according to opposition activists who spoke to Al-Modon, is an approach of validating its military existence within Syria and its support of Al-Assad based upon Russian ties to the Syrian Christian neighborhood. The activists likewise stated that the militia leader Al-Abdullah, who contributed the land for the building and construction, objectives to reinforce his ties with Russia in case the Assad program were to fall.

Russia is utilizing faith to reinforce its impact amongst Palestinians