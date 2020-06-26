Syria soldier disappears after proposing to Assad’s daughter online – Middle East Monitor

A soldier in the Syrian Army has been forcefully disappeared after he posted videos expressing his love for President Bashar Al-Assad’s daughter, Zein Assad, and his wish to marry her.

Yazan Soltani, a soldier in the Assad regime’s army, ignored warnings by a lot of close to him, plus the public, in regards to the possible consequences of the videos by which he proposed to the 16-year-old.

In one of the videos, Soltani appeared saying: “I love you, I really love you. I’m crazy about you. You are mine and I am yours. Be mine.”

While in yet another he appears in army uniform saying that he would do such a thing to marry Al-Assad’s daughter.

Soltani went missing on Tuesday. His sister reported that he have been arrested.

