Syria’s foreign ministry stated on Sunday that a US oil business had signed an arrangement with Kurdish- led rebels who manage northeastern oilfields in what it referred to as an illegal deal focused on “stealing” Syria’s crude, reports Reuters

A foreign ministry declaration, released on state media, did not call the firm associated with the deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance that took swathes of north and east Syria from Daesh with US military aid.

The declaration did not provide information on the arrangement. There was no instant action from SDF authorities to a Reuters‘ ask for remark. There was no instant remark from US authorities.

Damascus “condemns in the strongest terms the agreement signed between al-Qasd militia (SDF) and an American oil company to steal Syria’s oil under the sponsorship and support of the American administration”, the declaration stated.

“This agreement is null and void and has no legal basis,” it stated, including that it was an offense of Syrian sovereignty.

Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil daily prior to a civil war emerged following a crackdown on demonstrations in 2011, with Iran and Russia support President Bashar al-Assad’s federal government and the United States …