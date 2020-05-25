Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase – Middle East Monitor

Syria reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day increase so far, the well being ministry mentioned.

The war-torn nation has recorded 106 infections and 4 deaths thus far, and new cases have elevated in latest days with the return of Syrians from overseas, the ministry mentioned.

Syria has saved an in a single day curfew in place however has begun to open a few of its financial system after a lockdown. Doctors and aid teams fear that medical infrastructure ravaged by 9 years of battle would make a extra severe outbreak lethal and troublesome to fend off.

Health Minister Nizar Yazigi mentioned final week that “coercive and unfair” Western sanctions have been hitting medical companies wanted to deal with coronavirus and he known as for his or her removing.

