Syria Constitutional Committee ‘on hold’ after three members test positive for COVID-19 – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which started its very first session in 9 months in Geneva on Monday as part of efforts to discover a political service to end Syria’s war, was promptly put “on hold” after three members evaluated positive for COVID-19, the United Nations stated.

Hours previously, United States Syria envoy James Jeffrey informed press reporters that the federal government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had actually concurred “under some Russian pressure” to participate in the week-long talks.

The session, arranged by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is targeted at making make development in preparing a brand-new Syrian charter to lead the way for UN-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 UN Security Council resolution.

The workplace of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not determine which three of the 45 members of the so-called little body of the Constitutional Committee were contaminated. One 3rd is chosen by the Syrian federal government, one 3rd by the opposition, and one 3rd by civil society.

“Committee members were tested before they travelled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations,” the declaration stated.

“Following a positive very first conference, the Third Session of the Constitutional …