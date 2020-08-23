Syracuse University students suspended after party over Covid-19 fears

The event was Wednesday night about 10 p.m., composed the dean of students, Marianne Thomson, and the head of public security, chief Bobby Maldonado, onThursday

The 2 called the event “incredibly reckless behavior.”

Syracuse University is examining and evaluating security video, talking to witnesses and “processing a number of tips,” according tothe letter

In a different campus-wide letter Thursday, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie stated the event of first-year students “may have done damage enough to shut down campus, including residence halls and in-person learning, before the academic semester even begins.”

The university is set to start classes thisMonday

All returning students who do not go with online-only knowing should reveal evidence of an unfavorable infection test prior to retuning to school, according to acampus letter on testing New first-year and transfer students originating from states on New York’s travel advisory list were allowed to arrive August 2 to finish their self-quarantine requirement on school.
There are presently 7 active Covid -19 cases throughout students, personnel, and professors, according to theuniversity’s Covid-19 dashboard
This comes after other universities across the country have actually needed to suspend students who collected in big groups and cancel in-person classes.

