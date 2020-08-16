Syracuse University mistakenly sends out dozens of acceptance letters

Due to a technical mistake, the school mistakenly sent out dozens of e-mails on Thursday night congratulating candidates on their acceptance to the university, together with visa transfer guidelines meant for global trainees.

“A short time ago, our team prepared an email that was intended to be distributed to a very small number of people. Inadvertently, and due to an error with our technology, this message was sent to you, as well as several others, none of whom were intended to receive this notification,” stated Maurice A. Harris, dean of admissions at the university, in a follow-up e-mail to the receivers.

Harris went on to excuse the error and guaranteed customers that the school has actually taken procedures to guarantee this does not occur once again.

This error isn’t the very first of its kind in college. In 2015, Carnegie Mellon’s admission workplace mistakenly sent out acceptance letters to 800 applicants to the school’s prominent master’s program in computer technology– just to decline them hours later on.