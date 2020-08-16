Syracuse University Mistakenly Sends Out Dozens Of Acceptance Letters – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 6:30 p.m. CBS2’s John Elliott has your projection to start the brand-new work week. 21 minutes earlier

CDC: Number Of Kids Testing Positive For Coronavirus Steadily Increasing CBS2’s Alice Gainer has the story. 25 minutes earlier

Democrats Calls For Post Office Heads To TestifyThe U.S. Postal Service continues to be the center of a growing political storm. The concern is, can it provide as the coronavirus is anticipated to trigger millions to vote by mail in the November election? CBS2’s Tom Hanson reports 31 minutes earlier

Mystery Surrounds West Village KillingFamily members of a 36-year-old male are asking his killer to come forward as the NYPD examines. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports 40 minutes earlier

Gun Violence Spikes Once Again On New York City StreetsThe NYPD is examining dozens of events, some that led to loss of life. CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports 42 minutes earlier

Victim In Deadly West Village Brawl Identified A 36-year-old male is dead after entering into a battle in the West Village early Saturday, according to the NYPD. 5 hours earlier

Man Wanted For Questioning In Pair Of Bronx Cell Phone Store Robberies, Police SayAccording to the NYPD, a suspect entered into the shops with a knife and required cash from the sales register. 8 hours earlier

