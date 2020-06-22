Syracuse shooting: Nine people shot at a large gathering in New York

The incident started late Saturday night when officers responded to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in Syracuse.

When they arrived at the scene, they found countless people in the street. People began running toward the officers saying that some body was shooting, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. The officers did not hear any gunshots.

It’s unclear what type of gathering it was. Officers found nine gunshot victims on the scene. A 17-year-old male was shot in the top and is listed in critical condition, and another eight have injuries that aren’t considered life threatening. The victims were between ages 17 and 53.

Buckner said police don’t have any suspect information no one is in custody.