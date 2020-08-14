Symbolic last trip for Taiwan’s ‘Mr Democracy’ before cremation By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A hearse with previous Taiwan President Lee Teng- hui’s coffin makes its method to a personal cremation in Taipei



2/2

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Former Taiwan President Lee Teng- hui, called “Mr. Democracy” for ending autocratic guideline in favour of complimentary elections, was cremated in a personal event on Friday, after his remains were handled a symbolic last trip around Taipei.

Doctors using yellow memorial ribbons collected at a health center in northern Taipei as the body of Lee, a dedicated Christian who passed away last month at 97, was driven downtown, past the governmental workplace and on to the Chi-Nan Presbyterian Church.

Senior federal government authorities, consisting of leading security authorities Wellington Koo, stood outside the governmental workplace in homage to Lee as the hearse gone by.

“Thank you, former President Lee,” President Tsai Ing- wen composed on her Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- page. “We will continue to protect democratic Taiwan.”

Family and buddies went to a service at the church before thecremation An official state funeral service is still being arranged, nevertheless, and a last resting location has yet to be revealed.

Lee, who was president from 1988 to 2000, promoted Taiwan’s different identity from China, which declares the island as its own area, …