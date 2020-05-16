Sylvester Stallone sends heartwarming video message to recovering Nick Cordero: ‘You’re the man’

Sylvester Stallone is cheering on Nick Cordero after the Broadway star woke up from his medically induced coma over coronavirus problems.

Cordero’s spouse, Amanda Kloots, who has been holding her followers up-to-date on her husband’s progress, posted the video to her instagram Thursday.

“CODE ROCKY!!!!” Kloots captioned the video. “Nick will not believe this! Thank you @officialslystallone”

In the video, Stallone encourages the recovering star. Stallone says the two have by no means met, however he known as Cordero a “born star” and “talented man.”

“I know to have gotten as far as you have gotten, you’ve got what it takes,” Stallone, 73, stated. “You have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will. You have been dealt a horrible hand. Tough one. And it takes a strong, strong man and a strong family to override that situation. To take it and throw it back into life’s face and say, ‘Guess what? It’s gonna take a lot more than that. I’m the man.’ And you are the man.”

He continued, “You’re a role model for other people that have to overcome incredible odds. All I can say is keep punching — you’re the man.”

Fellow stars beloved the video, taking to the remark part to share their ideas.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “This is amazing”

Frankie Grande was additionally moved by the clip. “i can’t stop crying watching this! 😭😭😭 wow this message is so incredible…” he wrote.

Stallone is not the solely celeb cheering the Broadway star’s progress.

During Chrysalis Night In, a digital fundraiser broadcast stay on Thursday, the profit’s host, Zach Braff, spoke about his good friend and former “Bullets Over Broadway” co-star Cordero.

“Everything has gone wrong for Nick,” Braff stated, however added that he had only recently begun “to have some of his consciousness back. It has been thrilling for his wife Amanda, who is the most amazing cheerleader, and has marshaled an army of people to sing for him everyday.”

Braff’s feedback have been adopted by a prerecorded efficiency of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” sung by Cordero’s “Rock of Ages” solid members. Kloots shared a video of the efficiency on Instagram in April.

“This goes out to everyone who is fighting this terrible disease and all of those out there, like us, who love them,” Braff stated.

Cordero, 41, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March for what was initially thought to be pneumonia. An preliminary take a look at got here up detrimental, although a subsequent take a look at was optimistic for COVID-19.

Over the course of six weeks, Cordero confronted a number of coronavirus problems, together with a leg amputation, the insertion of a brief pacemaker and greater than a month spent in a medically induced coma.

In a following submit, Kloots gave one other replace on Cordero.

“He’s doing well. Mental status is really coming along, which is fantastic. We’re still dealing with a lot of infection in his lungs, so that is the underlying issue at the moment,” she stated earlier than praising the healthcare staff at Cedars-Sinai.

