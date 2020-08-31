Sylvester Stallone says he will release a director’s cut of ‘Rocky IV’ to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary

He shared the news together with a painted image from the movie including his own character, Rocky Balboa, and Dolph Lundgren‘s Ivan Drago who has the popular line: “If he dies, he dies.”

SYLVESTER STALLONE ADMITS HE ‘HATED’ DOLPH LUNDGREN DURING THE MAKING OF ‘ROCKY IV’

“For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me,” Stallone revealed. “So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain..”

The remark area was flooded with concerns about the upcoming movie, consisting of whether Rocky’s brother-in-law Paulie’s mechanical house maid, Sico, would have a broadened function.

“Will we get more robot and Paulie?” asked the fan.

The star just responded to: “No.”

DOLPH LUNDGREN NEARLY KILLED SYLVESTER STALLONE WHILE FILMING ‘ROCKY IV’

“The robot is going to the junkyard forever,” stated Stallone to another commenter, according to Yahoo! Entertainment “No more robot.”

The outlet reports that he informed another fan that he does not “like the robot anymore.”

Representatives for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer did not instantly react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

“Rocky IV” was the most economically effective in the “Rocky” franchise. The movie follows Rocky as he handles …