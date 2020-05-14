Sylvester Stallone provides heartfelt message to Broadway actor Nick Cordero

In a video posted to the Instagram account of Cordero’s spouse, Amanda Kloots, the “Rambo” actor mentioned he sees an analogous drive within the Broadway star that he modeled his “Rocky” character after — somebody who by no means provides up.

“But obviously you have an incredibly loving wife and beautiful child and I know to have gotten as far as you have gotten — you got what it takes, you have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will,” Stallone mentioned.

Kloots has posted common updates relating to her husband’s situation on Instagram. She introduced the information that Cordero had woken up from the coma on Tuesday, with their toddler son Elvis in her arms.

“Guys, we might have to change our hashtag,” Kloots mentioned in reference to the trending hashtag #WakeUpNick. “Because Nick — Dada — is awake!. I asked the doctor today, I was like, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’ He is awake.”

In the submit by Stallone on Wednesday, Kloots wrote the caption, “CODE ROCKY!!!!” a becoming time period used to point out when coronavirus sufferers are on their means to a full restoration.

“Nick will not believe this! Thank you @officialslystallone,” she added.

Cordero, 41, has struggled with a number of problems throughout his battle with the coronavirus. The actor had his leg amputated on April 18 after he handled blood clots whereas on a ventilator. Kloots mentioned he spent 38 days within the intensive care unit (ICU), suffered a number of strokes, septic shock, fungus in his lungs, and wanted a brief pacemaker to help his coronary heart.

“This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!” Kloots wrote final Friday.

In the video by Stallone, he expressed how he could not “even fathom” what Cordero was going by means of, and the way such a tragic scenario might occur to “such a talented man.”

“You have been dealt a horrible hand, tough one, and it takes a strong strong man and a strong family to override that situation,” Stallone mentioned. “To take it and throw it back into life’s face and say guess what? ‘It’s going to take more than that.'”

With Cordero awake having battled by means of a lot adversity, Stallone mentioned the actor’s power is one thing for different individuals to search for to and admire.

“You are the man and you’re a role model for other people that have to overcome incredible odds,” Stallone said. “All I can say is keep punching, you’re the man.”

Cordero was nominated for a Tony award again in 2014 for his function in “Bullets Over Broadway.”