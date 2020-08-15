SYLOTS GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Vehicle Car GPS Tracker Car Tracking Relay GPS Tracker Device GSM Locator Remote Control, Waterproof GPS Tracker for Car Truck Taxi



PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

– Main power cut off alert/Geo-fence.

– GPS and Russian GLONASS dual-mode positioning.

– Real-time tracking/against pseudo base-station&detect.

– Vibration/Displacement/Low battery/Power off/over speed alert.

– History Route/ Cut and resume oil remotely/ AGPS locating.

SPECIFICATIONS

Terminal size : 31x 31x 57mm

Backup Batteryï¼š3.7V 100mAh

Network: GSM/GPRS

Network Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS module: MTK2503

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS position accuracy: 10m

First positioning time: Cold start 45-120 seconds

Warm start: 35 seconds

Hot start : 1 second

Operating voltage: 10-50V input

Battery : Built-in lithium battery 3.7V 110mAh

Storage temperature: -40Â°C to +85Â°C

Operating temperature: -20Â°C to +55Â°C

Humidity :5% – 95% Non-solidified

PACKAGE INCLUDED

1 x GPS Tracker

1 x User Manual

Anti-theft System: This GPS tracker device support GPS continuous positioning and GPRS timing report, you can know the location in time. when car power off, the tracking will automatically enters the anti-theft mode

Main Function: GPS tracker for car, very simple and easy to use for Motorcycle, Truck, Taxi, etc. Displacement/Low battery/Power off/over speed alert.low battery, Shocking, driving reports historical data saved during service. (SIM Card Not Include).

Electric Fence: Set the security zone. When the car enters or leaves the security zone, the mobile phone will receive the reminder at the first time. You can keep track of the car dynamics without opening the app

Removal Alarm: Our device is equipped with a sensitive sensor, and when the device is removed or destroyed, the owner will immediately receive an alarm message.

Easy to View: You can view the trajectory by your phone at anytime&anywhere, very convenient, save time, simple and practical